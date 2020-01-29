What if there was an unprecedented disaster and the different law enforcement and rescue departments couldn't communicate with one another?
Henderson County Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said a payment of $1.5 million for a new P-25 radio system on Tuesday is part of an a nationwide effort to fix the problems that hampered responders on September 11, 2001.
"Everyone knows the P-25 radio system was developed after 9-11 because the law enforcement and first responders came together in New York City and found out they couldn't talk to each other," McHam said. "The federal government came along and said "We want all of our first responders, municipalities. cities, towns and everybody else to be able to talk to each other."
In 2018, Commissioners Court formed a committee to study the problem and find a better system.
The county is replacing its system at a total cost of $4.5 million. The Tuesday payment was the second $1.5 million installment. The final payment will be made in 2021.
"I don't think many counties can develop a system like this and say they paid for it in that amount of time," McHam said.
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• acceptance of a racial profiling report from Henderson County Constable Precinct 1 Kay Langford;
• a request to refund overpaid taxes requested by the Henderson County Tax Assessor/Collector;
• a request from the Texas Department of Public Safety to enter a failure to appear program with the Texas Department of Public Safety;
• enrolling all county employees and elected officials into the Texas Association of Counties Cyber Security Training Course;
• payment of 2019 bills totaling $317,272.56;
• payment of 2020 bills totaling $1,683,609.83.
