Tuesday, March 23 begins with the judged horse events at 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. is one of the highlights of the HCLS, the breeding swine competition.
The pace picks up on Wednesday morning when the real show is the arrival of hundreds of animals. Market swine, breeding beef, steers, market lambs, breeding ewes, market goats, breeding goats, breeding poultry, game birds, and breeding rabbits.
Thursday morning begins with some of the most popular competitions of the week. The market goats, breeding goats, market lambs and breeding ewes all go before the judges starting at 8 a.m.
Thursday at 5 p.m. comes a show that always brings a big payoff. The market hogs go on display. Hogs are divided into five classes. Depending on the number of entries, up to 100 hogs will make the auction on Saturday.
On Friday, Youth Project Show winners will be auctioned at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center. Then at 7:30 in the arena, the prestigious market steer show begins. The winners will be auctioned on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
