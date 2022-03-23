Monday’s Henderson County Livestock Show events began with Youth Horse Show roping events, the calf scramble, and speed events. Tuesday continued with more judged horse events and finished with the Breeding Swine competition.
Monday’s roping events were challenging as the calves were quite quick on their feet but Senior Roping Champion, LaPoyner FFA’s Laney Jo Almon and Jr. Roping Champion, Kate Reynolds with East Texas Young Riders, came out on top.
East Texas Young Riders excelled in the speed events as well, with Swayze Smith as Jr. Speed Event Champion and Ally Odom as Sr. Speed Event Champion winning overall in events like barrels and straight a way.
In a tight race for Junior Performance Horse Champion, Smith barely beat one of her best friends, Weston Proctor.
Karli Rayburn, also with East Texas Young Riders, is the Senior Performance Horse Champion and also walked away as Reserve Champion Gelding and Grand Champion Gelding.
Reserve Champion Mare is Briley Dill and Grand Champion Mare is Weston Proctor, both with Esat Texas Young Riders.
The calf scramble is an always entertaining event where those entered line up as calves come into the arena and upon the flag wave they attempt to wrestle a calf and then escort it to a middle square. The six who accomplish this goal receive $700 toward their livestock show project for next year. All other entrants receive $250.
This year’s calf scramble winners are Kaylee Baker, Eustace FFA, Chase Crawford, Cross Roads 4-H, Colton Hemphill, Cross Roads 4-H, Carson Mills, Cayuga FFA, Toby Jordan, Cayuga FFA,, and Kelsey Sims, Brownsboro FFA.
Tuesday was a day for the groups to get set up and breeding swine events took place on Tuesday evening. There was a large turnout of entries, especially in the category for 6 to 8 month Gilts.
Grand Champion for Breeding Swine is Tate Rogers with LaPoynor FFA and Reserve Champion is Jacob Fulgham with Horizon 4-H.
Events continue Wednesday with the breeding rabbits show, market steer weigh-in, and senior recognition. Thursday’s events judge commercial heifers and market swine, goats and lamb shows take place.
Friday, spectators can view the youth projects and bid on them and there is the commercial heifer sale. Many awards and over $50,000 in scholarships will be handed out Friday evening with the culmination of all events ending in final awards and the premium auction on Saturday.
