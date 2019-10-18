The Henderson County Literary Society will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Woman’s Building at The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
One of Athens’ favorite speakers will be featured this month. Dr. RoseMary Rumbley, who is well-known and loved throughout the state, will be presenting her review of “Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America,” by Jared Cohen. This author looks at eight men who came to the office without being elected to it. It demonstrates how the character of the man, in that powerful seat, affects the nation and the world. Dr. Rumbley will delight her audience with her gift of blending history, along with her dynamic sense of humor, in her review of Cohen’s book.
Dr. Rumbley holds a Ph.D is Communications from the University of North Texas. She has served as professor of Speech & Theatre at Dallas Baptist University for 12 years, and as a Single Adult Minister at First Baptist Church, Dallas for seven years. She has appeared on the theatre stage with the Dallas Summer Musicals, as well as Casa Manana in Fort. Worth. Today she stays active on the speaking circuit and enjoys her research work on each and every topic. You will enjoy and be assured to leave her presentation feeling entertained.
An invitation is extended to guests to come and meet & enjoy Dr. Rumbley as she visits Athens. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.