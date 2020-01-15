The Henderson County Literary Society will resume its regular monthly meetings at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the Womans' Building at The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
This month’s program will feature Mrs. JoDee Neathery, an Athens area author. As a five-year old, JoDee experienced culture shock when her Texas-born dad announced to her Southern California-raised mom, we are leaving the ocean breezes and palm trees for mesquite bushes and tumbleweeds of West Texas, settling in Midland. JoDee credits her West Texas roots for fostering her sense of belief in the possibility of dreaming and doing.
Neathery will present her book, “Life in a Box”, to the Literary Society members and their guests. This novel is a character-driven literary fiction, which asks the question, how much would you sacrifice to hide a secret? A revealing story of family history, mystery, humor and heartache, complete with colorful fictional characters.
Guests are invited to join the Henderson County Literary Society for their monthly meetings at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month September, October, November, and January through May.
