The Henderson County Literary Society will meet for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Woman’s Building at The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
This month, the program will feature members of the Athens High School Choral Department, under the direction of Mrs. Bridget Scott. The Choir will present various musical selections from their recent UIL contest.
Guests are cordially invited to attend the Henderson County Literary Society for their monthly meetings at 2:00 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month September, October, November, and January thru May.
