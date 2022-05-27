After the ladies of the Henderson County Literary Society heard Henderson County Library Director, Michelle Zenor speak last September at their meeting, they were so inspired and excited about all that was happening at the library, they decided to collect money in a basket at each meeting to donate.
Over six months, the Society collected $757 to donate to the Henderson County Library and some ladies approached Zenor at the meeting to donate even more.
She was also the guest speaker at May’s meeting and told of all the activities taking place over the summer at the library for the community, focusing on their children’s program featuring the national summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities.
This summer program will feature story times, reading brag tags, crochet and art camps, Lego lab, field trips to The Texas Freshwater Fisheries and McDavitt Equine Center, and special events featuring Professor Brainius and Ramblin’ Rita, and much more.
After speaking, Literary Society President, Karen Ashlock, presented the check to a surprised Zenor who gave her heartfelt appreciation to the group as she also presided over the 2022-2023 officer installation for the club.
In her speech to the incoming officers during installation, Zenor spoke from Robert Fulghum’s All I Really Needed to Know I learned in Kindergarten and quoted specific things such as share everything, clean up your own mess, flush -- which brought some laughter -- and “no matter how old you are - when you go out into the world, it is best to hold hands and stick together.”
As she confirmed the new officers, who will be President Karen Ashlock, Vice President Kathy Wood, Secretary Shelby Cummins, who was not in attendance but represented by 2021-2022 Secretary Shanna Boals, and Treasurer Reba McGee, she handed each of them a copy of the book, so as Zenor said, “Robert Fulghum’s advice is never too far away.”
The Literary Society takes a break through the summer but will meet back again in September for their monthly meetings.
Each meeting features speakers who dive into much detail about a literary genre or specific book. One speaker who discussed Southern authors brought an entire board of pictures depicting her story. These speakers are very entertaining and one even made member Beverly Dickens feel like she had just been at a musical.
Guests and new members are invited to attend a meeting of the Henderson County Literary Society at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, September through November and January through May, at the East Texas Arboretum’s Women’s Building.
