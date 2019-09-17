The Henderson County Literary Society will begin a new season of its monthly meetings at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Woman’s Building at The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
The 2019-20 season promises to be a very special year, with a full slate of renowned book reviewers scheduled to entertain and delight their audiences, each with their own individual eclectic style of literary works, either in dramatic or musical presentations.
This new season of speakers will be kicked off, Sept. 24 by one of the group’s favorite guest speakers, Colleen Boudreaux, from The Dallas Professional Book Reviewer’s Association, who will present “One Summer: America 1927,” written by Bill Bryson.
Boudreaux’s presentations include both fiction and non-fiction with emphasis on stories of famous Americans and American history. She resides in Dallas with her husband, Joe, a Dallas attorney and they have two children and three grandchildren. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a double-major in Speech and Theater and English.
For 25 years Colleen served as an executive tour guide for Kaleidoscope Tours of Dallas and conducted training sessions for newly-hired guides of the company. She is currently serving on the board of the Dallas Professional Book Reviewer’s Association.
She enjoys reading, aerobic dancing and golf. She is a member of the Dallas Lawyers Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association.
The Henderson County Literary Society meets the fourth Tuesday of each month and guests are always welcomed to attend.
