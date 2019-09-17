Henderson County Literary Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1 with brunch at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker, Sharron Lucky to follow at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 306 E. Tyler St.
Lucky will review "My Exaggerated Life" of Pat Conroy, a writer of books who sold over 20 million copies written by Katherine Clark. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Sharron Lucky loved storytelling from childhood, where her "Preacher Papa" would stand her on a piano bench to recite poems and stories during his weekend revivals. From earliest memory, the radio was her storyteller as she became an avid listener to such shows as "Amos and Andy," "Gene Autry," "My Friend Irma," and "Stella Dallas." Books were constant - Nancy Drew, The Hardy Boys, and Little Women, (which she read a total of five times in the 3rd grade.)
In high school and college, she took to the strange, entering speech contests and serving as the token female on the debate team. She performed "The Diary of Anne Frank," depicting all 10 characters for her college senior recital.
Marriage to Harrell Lucky led to a change in direction, due to their three children who inspired her to write children stories. The would become books, poetry and songs on long-play albums, with musical production provided by her composer husband. Sharron went on to present workshops and keynotes to teachers throughout the United States, with the focus on arts in the curriculum. The career lasted long enough to share with the Lucky seven grandchildren,
The Story of Pat Conroy's writing life is one she's wanted to tell since becoming a book reviewer. Here it is and may he rest in peace.
Pat Conroy's book is a verbal memoir telling the story behind the stories of this gifted author. During 200 hours of phone dictation, he tells Katherine Clark aspects of his tumultuous life which he never revealed before.
In his own words, "one of the greatest gifts he can get as a writer is to be born into an unhappy family. I could not have been born into a better one. The melodrama is all right here."
