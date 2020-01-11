The Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library is celebrating 100 years of library service in 2020.
The Library had its grand opening inside of the Henderson County Courthouse on March 31, 1920. It was started by a group of dedicated, civic-minded ladies who belonged to the Current Literature Club. The president of the club, Mrs. Bishop, decided the community needed a library so she solicited donations for everything—desks, chairs, art, and books.
The library outgrew the courthouse space and relocated to the Women’s Building on East Corsicana in 1940. With that move, the HCL, although it was open to the public, was essentially a private library. For a local library, that is incredibly admirable, but it is also unsustainable.
In 1966, Dick Dwelle, the owner and publisher of The Athens Review started writing letters to all kinds of government officials—local, state, and federal. He advocated for a bigger and better post office in Athens, and he wanted the old post office to become a new public library. Dwelle devoted years to making this dream a reality. The library has two bound volumes of copies of letters he wrote. In November 1970 a bond election for a public library was held—and it failed.
But Dwelle did not give up. He came up with Plan B. The library would be partially funded with tax money and partially funded with monies raised by the citizens. Thus, the Public Library Fund was established in 1971.
The first offer of a donation came from a Mr. and Mrs. Morgan. Morgan wrote a letter to Dwelle that he and his wife, Lucille, received $91 a month from social security, but she wanted to donate $1,000 to the new public library.
“I will go on a diet, and make my tight pants more comfortable and cut expenses. Lucille does not need to go on a diet,” Morgan wrote.
That was the first of many donations from the citizens of Henderson County.
Additionally, the sons of Clint W. Murchison, a successful wildcatter from Athens, promised to provide a matching gift of $35,000 in honor of their father. This promise was announced publicly the day before the second bond election in October 1971. This time, the citizens voted yes. This is how the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, a public library, was established in the old Athens post office in 1972.
Today, the library is still funded with tax money, tax-deductible contributions to the Public Library Fund and Friends of the Library, two non-profit organizations with a mission of supporting the library.
Henderson County pays for the library employees’ salaries and the facility’s maintenance and utilities. The Public Library Fund pays for e-books, research databases, programming, and supplies. The Friends of the Library pay for newspapers, magazines, and a very extensive Summer Reader Program. Also, the city of Athens makes an annual contribution to the library which funds the purchase new books.
Despite what you may have heard, libraries aren’t doing less than they used to do, libraries are doing more. The core value continues to be the promotion of literacy, and this is a never-ending pursuit because every time a baby is born, another person needs to learn how to read. The HCL has Baby and Story Time programs which not only help children begin to read, they also encourage parents to incorporate reading into daily life at home.
In the twenty-first century, digital literacy is a necessary skill. For instance, many businesses do not accept paper job applications. Job applicants have to register for an email address, fill out an online application, and perhaps create and upload a resume. Some citizens of Henderson County find these tasks intimidating and overwhelming. They don’t have the technology to accomplish them at home or they don’t have the skills to accomplish them alone so they come to the library for help—and they get it from a dedicated, compassionate team of librarians.
The library has about 40,000 items available for checkout—books, audiobooks, DVDs. With a library card you can access thousands of e-books and hundreds of newspapers. Henderson County Library also provides many services to the public. You can print, copy, scan, and fax documents. There are eight public access computers, free wifi, and two notaries working at the library. Librarians visit eight local daycares a month. Library programs include computer classes, writing workshops, Lego Lab for kids, a weekly movie matinee, a monthly craft class, book club, cookbook club, and an annual comic-con.
In 2020, the PLF will host several special events in honor of the library’s centennial. On March 2, Read Across America Day, Nancy Churnin, will be visiting Athens and reading her book The William Hoy Story: How a Deaf Baseball Player Changed the Game to AISD students. On April 17, Books in Bloom will once again welcome Kathleen Kent to discuss her latest book, The Burn. In October, Steve Harrigan, novelist, journalist, and screenwriter, will be sharing his insights about writing at the Texan. Other events throughout the year include a big birthday bash in summer and an overdue fine forgiveness program which will collect canned goods for the food pantry.
There are many ways to support the Henderson County Library:
· Like the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library on Facebook.
· Join the Friends of the Library.
· Shop at the Friends of the Library’s continuous books sale or donate books for the sale.
· If you have an Amazon account, you can support the library with every purchase by participating in the AmazonSmile program by choosing the Public Library Fund in Athens as your charity of choice.
· You could volunteer at the library.
· You could vote for local candidates who support the library.
· One of the best things you could do is visit the library. As Laura Bush says, “The most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card.”
2020 is a milestone year for the Henderson County Library. They will be celebrating the past 100 years, dreaming of the next 100 years, and continuing to provide quality library service to the community today.
The HCL is located at 121 S. Prairieville St., Athens. You can reach them at 903-677-7295 or visit its website https://www.hendersoncountylibrary.com/.
