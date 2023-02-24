The 2022 Henderson County Juvenile Probation Department Food Drive to benefit the Henderson County Food Pantry was held in December. All County Departments were invited to participate in the friendly competition to see who could donate the most items. In the end, the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace office was declared victorious. As a reward for this great accomplishment, Blu Nicholson,
Chief Juvenile Probation Officer awarded the 13th Annual Giver's Cup and plaque to Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams and Pct. 4 Chief Clerk Marhra Cain.
