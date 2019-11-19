The Henderson County unemployment rate took a slight dip in October, Texas Workforce Commission figures show.
The county non-adjusted rate was 3.3% for the month, after 3.4% in September. The actual number of unemployed fell by 19, to 1,215 for the month. The unemployment number had slipped to a record low 1,048 in May, when the rate also hit a record low 2.9%.
Meanwhile, Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in October. This marks the fifth consecutive month of record low unemployment in the state starting in June. It is the lowest unemployment rate since series tracking began in 1976.
Henderson County saw a decrease in the workforce for the month, from 35,564 to 35,228.
“This is yet another historic moment for Texas. For the past five months, our unemployment rate has remained at a record low,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “It’s no surprise that our innovative businesses, hardworking labor force and strong state leadership continue to yield economic results to highlight Texas as one of the best places to work in the country.”
Texas employers added 297,100 jobs over the year. Total non-farm annual employment growth was at 2.4% in October and has held at or above 2% since February 2018.
“October Labor market data is great news for Texas workers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Their skills continue to be in high demand and more and more individuals are finding employment. These numbers are a wonderful reminder of why I am proud to be a Texan.”
TWC and 28 local workforce boards connect Texas workers with available jobs. Assistance in finding employment is available at the East Texas Workforce Solutions, at 205 Murchison St., Suite 101, in Athens.
The following is a list of surrounding counties and their October rate followed by their September rate:
• Anderson, 2.7, 2.8
• Ellis, 2.9, 2.9
• Henderson, 3.3, 3.4
• Kaufman, 3.1, 3.1
• Navarro, 2.9, 2.9
• Van Zandt, 3.0, 3.1
