As happens most years, the Henderson County unemployment rate increased by several decimal points from May to June, figures from the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Statewide, the unemployment report shows Texas holding its own in the jobless category.
“Texas is open for business and we continue to add jobs,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC’s programs aim to aid in this growth by connecting people to jobs, and with a new focus on ending the middle skills gap in our state, we’re offering pathways to successful careers for all Texans and building a workforce with skills that are most in demand by employers.”
The Henderson county rate was 6.3% in June after a 5.4% reading for May. Other nearby counties also had significant increases according to TWC. Each year, the May to June rate change is affected by students joining the workforce and often results in an increase.
In Texas April, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5%, down 0.1 from May.
The number unemployed in Henderson County was 2,368 in the June report, up from the from 2035, the month before. Last April 3,306 were jobless.
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson County, is had a June rate of 6.6%. The number was 5.9% in May.
The June rate represents a large improvement from a-year-ago for the Development Area, when the state was under COVID-19 restrictions. The June 2020 rate was 9.3%. More than half-a-million area more residents have jobs this year.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The following is a list of Henderson County’s neighbors, their June 2021 unemployment rate followed by the June 2021 rate:
Anderson, 5.9, 5.2
Cherokee, 7.3, 6.5
Ellis, 5.4, 4.8
Henderson, 6.3, 5.4
Kaufman, 5.9, 5.2
Navarro, 6.1, 5.5
Van Zandt, 5.6, 5.0
