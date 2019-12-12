The Henderson County Jail string of successful inspections continues after a recent visit by inspectors.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected and approved of the operation of the Henderson County Jail following its unannounced visit yesterday.
“These inspectors are tough,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “The professionalism of our staff, the way they conduct themselves year round and their consistency keeps this facility in compliance."
This is the third consecutive year since Hillhouse became Sheriff that the Commission has conducted its surprise inspection and approved of the facility’s operation.
“I thank each of the supervisors, jailers and entire staff for their fine work that keeps this operation running smoothly,” he said.
The sheriff said commission Inspectors performs a top-to-bottom inspection.
Every aspect of the jail is reviewed including maintenance records, general paperwork, medical records, mental health reports, logs and time-check records.
“It is a comprehensive, inspection that leaves no stone unturned,” Hillhouse said.
The Commission was created by the Legislature in 1975 to ensure facilities conform to standards of construction, maintenance and operation. Each year, the Commission inspects jails across the state, reviewing matters regarding life and safety, kitchens, supervision and staffing, sanitation, grievances and complaints, recreation, inmate files and cleanliness.
