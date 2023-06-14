Henderson County's IT Director Josh Brock is becoming a technology influencer for the Texas Association of Counties.
Brock is a member of the TAC County Information Resources Agency Advisory Committee and he was a panel member during a session at TAC's 2023 County Technology Conference in Round Rock.
The TAC's mission is to unite counties to achieve better solutions, and CIRA looks to provide technology services and resources to counties and local governments.
Brock joined the CIRA Advisory Committee when it was formed two years ago.
"I accepted the invitation to the committee thinking I'm going to be one of the smaller counties and maybe I could glean some information," Brock said. "It's the other way around. Sure, there are big counties, but they're rare. It is more about our size county and much smaller."
As Judge Wade McKinney reminds people, Henderson County is 48th in population in the state. That means 206 counties are smaller, and Brock said IT departments are virtually non-existent in some of those counties.
"We found out that there's a lot of need in these counties," he said. "They're relying on the people that work in offices, you know, be it a county clerk, an auditor, or a treasurer, to take over some of those IT roles. And they have to learn on the fly how to keep up with all that plus their regular duties."
Brock is unequally qualified to help. He has been working in the County's IT Department for 18 years.
"When I started, I didn't know anything about politics, I didn't know anything about facilities. I just knew how to work on computers," he said. "They would give me a list of stuff to do, and I would run all day and do that."
From there, Brock has been a part of helping Henderson County grow its technology base and IT Department, holding every position along the way.
Now, he is using that experience to help other counties with technology issues through the TAC.
"What's interesting for me is when you say something and they see the solution and say, 'Oh my gosh, we could save money,'" he said. "And it is easier for us because we've been through it for 18 years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.