Henderson County benefited from several programs funneled through the East Texas Council of Governments in 2021, according to an annual report.
The report is broken down into sections on Economic Development, Environmental Services, Public Safety, Senior Services, Transportation, and Workforce Development, Community Development grants were issued for projects in the county. Caney City was tagged to receive a $350,000 Community Development Broadband Planning Grant from EDA totaling $375K is underway —utilized for the development of a Broadband Strategic Plan for Henderson County and the remaining counties in the ETCOG regional development Block Grant through Texas Department of Agriculture for street reconstruction along Smothers Road.
Another Community Development Block Grant was issued for water line replacement along CR 1208, FM 753, CR 1405 in the county
Meanwhile a Broadband Planning Grant from EDA totaling $375K is underway over a three year period — for the development of a Broadband Strategic Plan for Henderson County and the remaining counties in the ETCOG region. While most of Henderson County has broadband capabilities, some rural areas lag behind.
In the realm of public safety, more than $252,000 was allocated to the county. Of that $208,000 was tagged for the Henderson County Help Center to aid crime victims. The City of Malakoff was allotted $25,000 for justice assistance, while Brownsboro was granted almost $24,000.
The report shows more $18,000 was allocated for environmental programs. That includes a fork claw for Log Cabin to be used for cleanup of illegally dumped material, a tire site cleanup in Chandler, the tire and electronic recycling in Athens and an Athens community-wide collection event.
The county claimed more than $45,000 in grants from the Office of Homeland Security. The City of Chandler received $21,000 of that to upgrade portable radios. Athens was awarded almost $15,000 to upgrade interoperability capabilities and Gun Barrel City almost $10,000 for similar improvements.
Programs to serve Seniors were allocated $533,000. Henderson County seniors were served more than 62,000 meals during 2021.
