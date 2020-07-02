More than 100 area teens are provided for by the Henderson County Help Center’s Pregnancy and Parenting program every year.
Recently, the Agape Knitters, affiliated with Living for the Brand Cowboy Church, knitted baby blankets and provided toys to donate for the program.
It is critical that the community members who encourage them to choose life help these young mothers. This program offers much needed resources and items such as diapers, blankets, formula and wipes, to name a few.
“We have anything that baby is going to need at the Help Center,” stated Joyce Watson, program director. “We have people in the county who donate to our program and I am so thankful to them, because they keep it going.”
The program doesn’t stop at donated items, it also offers services. Some of those including, transportation, counseling, parenting and life skills education, day care coordination and case management.
The program also provides free dropout prevention for pregnant or parenting teens in six school districts of Henderson County.
Teen pregnancy is on the decline, but three in 10 American girls will get pregnant once before they turn 20. There are nearly 750,000 teen pregnancies a year in America alone. According to the World Health Organization, 5.6 million abortions occur each year among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 years old.
According to the Stay Informed Teen Pregnancy study, eight out of 10 fathers do not marry the mother. If the mother's parent or guardian is unable to help, caring for a new baby properly can be extremely challenging. With lower incomes and less then 2% of those mothers going on to receive a college degree, basic needs can become a luxury.
If you would like to donate baby items to the program, please contact the Help Center at 903-675-4357.
