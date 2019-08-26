Non-profits, are you ready to take your game to the next level? Do you want to work together more efficiently, plan better and raise more money?
Then sign up for the Non-Profit Board Training hosted by the Henderson County Help Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
"We are proud to announce this local board training for non-profits," said Help Center Executive Director Leslie Saunders. "This training will be interactive and practical to allow board and staff to have a better idea of board responsibilities such as governance, fiduciary responsibilities and board oversight."
The Henderson County HELP Center has partnered with Andrew Hoffman of Gershenson Consulting to bring logical and comprehensive board training to Henderson County.
Mr. Hoffman has more than 40 years of non-profit experience and was the Chief Operations Officer for the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston where he directly supervised the executive directors for their Meals on Wheels Program, Refugee Services, Disaster Services Planning and Interfaith Relations Programs.
Mr. Hoffman provides consulting services in the areas of executive searches, strategic planning, coaching, governance, training strategic interventions, capital campaigns and the pursuit of organizational excellence.
This special event is just $10 per person, which includes lunch! Call 903-675-4357 to pre-register while there's still space.
