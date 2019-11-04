District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the October sessions of the July 2019 term returned the following indictments. In addition, 11 cases are indicted under seal.
1. Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, Grand Prairie, indicted for Attempted Capital Murder, Escape, Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
2. Dana Lynne Work, 52, Palestine, indicted for Abuse of Official Capacity;
3. Jerry Neal Finnell, 38, Trinidad, indicted for Sexual Assault of Child;
4. Paul Andrew Hankins, 39, Irving indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
5. Sherdell Pearson-Neil Shelton, 30, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
6. Elaine Taylor Thomas, 54, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More and Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle;
7. Audrey Jelaine Freeman, 30, Mabank, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
8. George Ray Smith, 40, Crandall, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
9. Jasmine Janay Thornton, 29, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance;
10. Michael Raymond Taggart, 22, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
11. Kimberly Dawn McAllister, 52, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
12. Shelley Lue Riggins, 52, LaRue, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
13. Darrell Joe Riggins, 29, LaRue, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
14. Dale Wayne Cope, 39, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
15. Danny Ray Wilson, 42, Kerens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
16. Catherine Bosworth Dean, 56, Mabank, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance;
17. Candice White, 54, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
18. Federico Aguilar, Jr., 33, Malakoff, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
19. Marvin Lee Dixon, 36, Palestine, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle;
20. Madison Nicole Rentfrow, 20, Seven Points, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon;
21. Christopher Shawn Baty, 48, Athens, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence;
22. Michael Derrel Wideman, 31, Arlington, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Prior Conviction;
23. John Dell Whitman, 54, Mabank, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
24. Travis Michael Torgerson, 36, Log Cabin, indicted for Assault of Public Servant and Evading Arrest or Detention with Prior Conviction;
25. Randall Dwight Massey, 43, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Prior Conviction;
26. Daniel Christopher Elliston, 38, Corpus Christi, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction;
27. Stanley Earl Blanton, 68, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon;
28. Cort Robert Hancock, 29, Athens, indicted for Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony;
29. Blake Wesley Witkop, 29, Sashe, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Prior Conviction;
30. Hunter James McDaniel Wilson, 20, Kemp, indicted for Burglary of Habitation;
31. Colby Lynn Perez, 33, Kemp, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle;
32. Seven Douglas Henderson, 29, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
33. Crispin Edward Gorham, Jr., 49, Coffee City, indicted for Injury to Elderly;
34. Andre Vashun Johnson, Jr., 20, Grand Prairie, indicted for Burglary of Habitation;
35. Dylan Charles Whitten, 30, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated with Prior Conviction for Intoxication Manslaughter
36. Jessie James Dowell, 35, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
37. Gregory Keith Meadows, 49, Mabank, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Prior Conviction;
38. Jeremy James Strawn, 39, Malakoff, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.
