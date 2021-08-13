The Henderson County Grand Jury for the August returned indictments against 62 people. In addition, 32 cases are indicted under seal, according to District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
• Christopher Frase, 70, Duncanville, indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child;
• Esteban Guevara, 70, Mabank, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;
• Jeremy Hodge, 50, Kaufman, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;
• Raul Rodriguez, 49, Athens, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;
• Jessie Lee McCullough, 35, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Veronica Nicole Madonado, 29, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Troy Evan Wymore, 48, Murchison, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More and Failure to Stop and Render Aid;
• Steven Elijah Coleman, 24, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Haley Lynn Skaggs, 28, Mabank, indicted for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Lisa Diane Woodruff, 37, Athens, indicted for 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Mickey Wayne Herriage, 57, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Jason Robert Dowling, 40, Killeen, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Leslie Jerome Ellison, III, 52, Athens, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration;
• Michael Jerome Conner, II, 27, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Joshua Reed Gould, 44 Canton, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Steven Garcia-Gomez, 19, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;
• Christopher Allen Ingalls, 29, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Taylor John Britsch, 35, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Trinity Cole Gore, 33 Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Stacy Lynn Rash, 47, Canton, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Austin Chase Bevins, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Anthony Rey Debolt-Bonner, 29, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Marlon Reece Reynolds, 25, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• James Sean Ricks, 50, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Colby John Hardee, 19, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Gregory Keith Thomas, II, 46, Snyder, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Cody Allen Martin, 44, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Evan Morris Hood, 17, Mabank, indicted for Aggravated Robbery, Theft Over $2,500 and Theft of a Firearm;
• Bret Duane Kennedy, 32, Tool, indicted for Criminal Mischief Over $2,500;
• Ryan Patrick John Bennett, 34, Athens, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse;
• Caitlin Sutton McElhany, 20, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Carl Matthews Evans, 37, Kaufman, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Gustavo Salvador Rodriguez, 41, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Hayley Debre Spurgeon, 29, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kaitlyn Star Strain, 24, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• John Wesley Smith, 58, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Holly Nicole Gordon, 28, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Marissa Matriciano, 32, Trinidad, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility;
• Jonathan Terrell Lindsey, 33, Kerens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Ray Earl Penkert, 40, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Nathan Dale Roseberry, 43, Celina, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Johnathan Scott Losey, 19, Malakoff, indicted for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Judy Lynn Bradshaw, 42, Lindale, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Cortney Dewayne Williams, 39, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Christian Rashad Boyd, 24, Dallas, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Kimberly Michelle Revels, 49, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Patrick Lewis Russey, 49, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Dustin Lee Harris, 33, LaRue, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon;
• Johnny Daniel Tant, 46, Scurry, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Justin Lee Paul, 32, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Plangiman Rochelle Henry, Jr., 30, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Michael Nathan Arnold, 43, Mineola, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kyle Alex Dyslin, 38, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Michael Spellman Jerome Norris, 36, Buda, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Johnnie Lee Darden, 59, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Regann Brienne Widemon, 26, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Shellia Rhea Miller-Greeson, 32, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Bradley Allen Mitchell, Jr., 30 Malakoff, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Lorriane Richardson, 44, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger;
• Eric William Vinson, 40, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Against a Public Servant;
• Cassandra Michelle Freeman, 29, Kemp, indicted for 3 counts of Harassment of a Public Servant and 1 count of Abandoning/Endangering a Child;
• Nicholas Butch Wheat, 24, Tyler, indicted for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information;
