The Henderson County Grand Jury for the August returned indictments against 62 people. In addition, 32 cases are indicted under seal, according to District Attorney Jenny Palmer.

 

Christopher Frase, 70, Duncanville, indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child;

Esteban Guevara, 70, Mabank, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;

Jeremy Hodge, 50, Kaufman, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;

Raul Rodriguez, 49, Athens, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;

Jessie Lee McCullough, 35, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Veronica Nicole Madonado, 29, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Troy Evan Wymore, 48, Murchison, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More and Failure to Stop and Render Aid;

Steven Elijah Coleman, 24, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Haley Lynn Skaggs, 28, Mabank, indicted for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Lisa Diane Woodruff, 37, Athens, indicted for 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Mickey Wayne Herriage, 57, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

Jason Robert Dowling, 40, Killeen, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;

Leslie Jerome Ellison, III, 52, Athens, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration;

Michael Jerome Conner, II, 27, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Joshua Reed Gould, 44 Canton, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Steven Garcia-Gomez, 19, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;

Christopher Allen Ingalls, 29, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Taylor John Britsch, 35, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Trinity Cole Gore, 33 Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Stacy Lynn Rash, 47, Canton, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Austin Chase Bevins, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Anthony Rey Debolt-Bonner, 29, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Marlon Reece Reynolds, 25, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

James Sean Ricks, 50, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Colby John Hardee, 19, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Gregory Keith Thomas, II, 46, Snyder, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Cody Allen Martin, 44, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Evan Morris Hood, 17, Mabank, indicted for Aggravated Robbery, Theft Over $2,500 and Theft of a Firearm;

Bret Duane Kennedy, 32, Tool, indicted for Criminal Mischief Over $2,500;

Ryan Patrick John Bennett, 34, Athens, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse;

Caitlin Sutton McElhany, 20, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Carl Matthews Evans, 37, Kaufman, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Gustavo Salvador Rodriguez, 41, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;

Hayley Debre Spurgeon, 29, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Kaitlyn Star Strain, 24, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

John Wesley Smith, 58, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Holly Nicole Gordon, 28, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Marissa Matriciano, 32, Trinidad, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility;

Jonathan Terrell Lindsey, 33, Kerens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

Ray Earl Penkert, 40, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Nathan Dale Roseberry, 43, Celina, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

Johnathan Scott Losey, 19, Malakoff, indicted for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Judy Lynn Bradshaw, 42, Lindale, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

Cortney Dewayne Williams, 39, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Christian Rashad Boyd, 24, Dallas, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

Kimberly Michelle Revels, 49, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Patrick Lewis Russey, 49, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Dustin Lee Harris, 33, LaRue, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon;

Johnny Daniel Tant, 46, Scurry, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Justin Lee Paul, 32, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

Plangiman Rochelle Henry, Jr., 30, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

Michael Nathan Arnold, 43, Mineola, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Kyle Alex Dyslin, 38, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Michael Spellman Jerome Norris, 36, Buda, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Johnnie Lee Darden, 59, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Regann Brienne Widemon, 26, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Shellia Rhea Miller-Greeson, 32, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Bradley Allen Mitchell, Jr., 30 Malakoff, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;

Lorriane Richardson, 44, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger;

Eric William Vinson, 40, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Against a Public Servant;

Cassandra Michelle Freeman, 29, Kemp, indicted for 3 counts of Harassment of a Public Servant and 1 count of Abandoning/Endangering a Child;

Nicholas Butch Wheat, 24, Tyler, indicted for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information;

 

