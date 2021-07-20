The Henderson County Grand Jury for the July session term returned 43 indictments. In addition, 33 cases are indicted under seal.
• Brandi Lashelle Brown, 42, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Cody Justin Weise, 38, Kaufman, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Tammy Lynnette Herron, 51, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Levi Gad Lebleu, 40, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Anthony Michael Cline Lebleu, 41, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Travor Rutland Newsom, 38, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jimmy Scott Johnson, 27, Terrell, indicted for Theft > $2,500 Against the Elderly;
• Nicholas Ray Agustin, 18, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• John Delbert Myers, 38, Trinidad, indicted for Theft of Property with Prior Convictions;
• Harlie Ann Golmon, 24, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Montralis Lamond Goodson, 41, Kerens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Elaine Renee Hysten, 20, Athens indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Brandon Scott McClure, 28, Athens, indicted for Burglary of Habitation and Burglary of Building;
• Shaun Thomas Kent, 36, Tomball, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Cristina Williams-Blackburn, 30, Arlington, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Pincus John Stolte, 45, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Terry Noland Proctor, Jr., 31, Athens, indicted for 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• David Wayne Hutchins, 55, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Joshua Michael Gorman, 45, Farmersville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• David Alan Salas, Jr., 36, Breckenridge, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Taylor Denise Walker, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Ralph Douglas Maloney, III, 25, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Brandan Daniel Morgan, 24, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Michael Lynn Emery, 38, Galveston, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Gregory Stephen Rowe, 58, Longview, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Dushawn D. Walker, 32, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Anthony Rahsaan Sanders, 25, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Erica Anna Lopez, 28, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Marcus Lanham Emmons, 29, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Billy Keith Kitchens, 67, Athens, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration;
• Carl Matthew Evans, 37, Kaufman, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation;
• Elias Bustillos, Lopez, 47, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• James Boyd Davis, 49, Payne Springs, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• John Clay Taylor, 49, Seagoville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Nicholas Tanner Moore, 32, Gun Barrel City, indicted for 5 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a • Deadly Weapon and Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Information;
• Jesse Leroy Martin, 51, Corsicana, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Michael James Graham, 42, Beaumont, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Joseph Adrian Garcia, 41, Garland indicted for Aggravated Robbery;
• Chad Lynn Coker, 41, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Ellious Devarion Hart, 41, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Assault Family Violence Impede Breath and Injury to the Elderly;
• Derius Ja Heem Demarkas Fulton, 19, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence Impede Breath;
• Elijah Lynn Smith, 23, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence Impede Breath and Escape from Custody;
• Nicholas Clayton Riley, 23, Malakoff, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration;
