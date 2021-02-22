The East Texas Council of Governments announced awards for local solid waste grants last week, including four for Henderson County jurisdictions.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality set aside the 2021 Municipal Solid Waste Grant funds to assist local governments in establishing or expanding projects that would provide a direct and measurable effect on reducing the amount of waste going into Texas landfills.
Henderson County was awarded $3,549.90 to provide surveillance cameras to help catch illegal dumpers in the act.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office polices public nuisances in the county and uses the cameras to capture images of dumpers discarding refuse in remote areas.
Another award, totaling $5,000 went to the City of Chandler to clean up tires at an illegal dump site.
Athens is also getting some help in tire disposal. The grant, totaling $9,000 will go toward a used tire and electronics recycling event. This is an ongoing effort in the city to combat the increasing problem of people dumping heavy tires in unauthorized locations.
Log Cabin was the other Henderson County entity to get funding. The grant of $4,107 is for a fork-claw to be used on backhoe to clean illegal dumping.
The grant applications are offered in eight categories which include Local Enforcement, Litter and Illegal Dumping Clean up and Community Collection Events, Source Reduction & Recycling, Local Solid Waste Management Plans, Citizens' Collection Stations and Small Registered Transfer Stations, Household Hazardous Waste Management, Technical Studies, and Educational and Training Projects.
