Almost a century after forming, the Henderson County Garden Club is showing they are not immune to the effects of COVID and it could be the end of an era for one of the oldest clubs in Henderson County.
The Garden Club is one of the three Henderson County Woman’s Clubs, which also include the Literary Society of Henderson County and the Henderson County Art Club. The Woman’s Clubs were founded by Mrs. W.R. Bishop in 1928, in part, to bring the women of the county into closer relationships with each other.
These clubs have been successful in continuing to achieve Bishop’s goals of fellowship and the desire to help make Athens a better, more beautiful place to live. The Garden Club has definitely been influential in helping make Athens a prettier place, having hosted numerous plant sales at the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society.
Although the Literary Society has their Spring 2022 meetings and speakers set, the Garden Club is looking at having to cancel their meetings and possibly close the club, if more interest in the organization is not piqued.
What could be looked at as a final chapter though, is being looked at as an opportunity. A chance for the next generation of Athens women to join the Woman’s Clubs, especially the Garden Club.
Given the rich history and potential for the future, they are encouraging women of all ages and gardening backgrounds to join. There are many educational opportunities and events that can be planned, if more interest is garnered.
The Henderson County Garden Club meets on the third Thursday of each month from September through May. The meetings begin at 10 a.m. and are held in the Woman’s Building at the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society.
If you are interested in attending the next meeting or would like more information about the Henderson County Garden Club, please contact Margaret Dansby at the East Texas Arboretum at 903-675-5630.
