The volunteers at The Henderson County Food Pantry want to assure you they are here for you during this pandemic.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
They are hoping to go back to their normal schedule as soon as possible.
The generous community is helping in so many ways, but during this historic time it always needs your generous donations of time and money.
They have launched a website at www.hcfoodpantry.org to enable you to make your donations on-line and also keep updated about what is happening at the pantry.
Or donate by mail at: Henderson Co. Food Pantry, P. O. Box 2062, Athens, Tx. 75751.
Right now, some volunteers are unable to work due to health issues. So, they are experiencing some staffing problems.
Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of clients, as well as the volunteers.
No one is allowed in the building except the volunteers. They ask that if you are needing food, come on the dates mentioned above, stay in your vehicle and follow the directions on the signs.
If you are wanting more information on volunteering, please call 903-677-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.