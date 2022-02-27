The Henderson County Food Pantry recently received a generous surprise donation from the Athens Save A Lot for $1,343.
"The food pantry helps a lot of people in the community, it was an easy choice," said Stacy Rogers, Save A Lot store manager. "Every year we do bags for a brighter holiday that include customer donated ingredients for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, we donate the bags to various food pantries including HCFP and this coordinates with that."
HCFP has been fighting hunger in the community since 1981. The local non-profit was originally created for the Department of Human Services to have a place for families in need to access immediate help.
"Our mission is to eliminate hunger in our community by acquiring and distributing food to those in need," said Beth Youngblood, HCFP Secretary.
The group is 100% volunteer based. Helen Wilbanks, who served on a social concern commission for the First Methodist Church Athens, bought groceries and distributed them to clients working with DHS to meet the need. Steve Grant also joined the team as an active participant. There are nearly 100 volunteers on the list, not including the dedicated board members who work tirelessly.
Food and monetary donations go directly to buy food, and for operation expenses.
Food is served from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Clients drive up and volunteers collect their information, including proof of residency in Henderson County. Clients will need a photo ID, utility bill, or something proving they live in the county. After that is processed, orders are filled based on family size.
If you need assistance or want to make a donation, visit www.hcfoodpantry.org. They are located at 715 E. Corsicana St. in Athens. Call 903-677-1600 or email hendersoncofp@gmail.com for more information.
