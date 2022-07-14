Local fire departments continue to be worked to the limit with blazes popping up in various parts of the county. Henderson County has been under 30-day burn ban since June 21. The county remains in drought conditions with the Keetch-Byram Drought Index average at a parched 711 on Wednesday. The threshold for setting a burn ban is 575.
When the ban was installed, the rate was 564, but Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said the fuel load on top of the ground was heavy and already dry.
On Wednesday least dry part of the county was well above the threshold at 650. The driest measured 743 on the 800 point scale that measures moisture in the soil.
Of Texas Counties, 209 of the 254 were under a burn ban on Wednesday. Ignoring the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.
The Texas A&M Forestry Service reports that Henderson County was one of 23 it helped work on Tuesday. Fires consumed 617 total acres.
Henderson County had 153 wildfires between June 1 and July 8. Several more have been added since then.
-- The intense heat hasn't helped. The temperature was above 100 on July 13 for the first time it has hit triple digits on the date during the 2000s.
