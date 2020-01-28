The Henderson County unemployment rate fell to its lowest mark since spring in December, ending the year at 3.2%.
The rate had been 3.4% in November.
In December the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 3.5%, up a tenth of a percentage point from 3.4% in November 2019. Texas added 29,800 jobs over the month. In 2019, Texas set a record for the lowest unemployment rate since series tracking began in 1976.
“As we reflect on 2019, it is clear that it was a strong year for the Texas economy thanks to the continued leadership of Gov. Abbott, and the hard work of our Texas workforce and employers,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel. “Our current economic climate creates opportunities for our skilled workforce and success for employers. We look forward to continued growth in our great state throughout 2020.”
Henderson County had 35,430 on the job in November, which dipped to 35,292 in December. The number unemployed also went down in December, from 1,232 to 1,185.
Texas employers added 342,800 jobs over the year. Total non-farm annual employment growth was at 2.7% in December and has held at or above 2.0% since February 2018.
“Our workforce continues to grow and is now 14,188,100 Texans strong,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “My office is committed to ensuring each and every member of our labor force has access to the resources necessary to succeed.”
“The addition of 342,800 jobs over the year demonstrates the resilience of our Texas employers and their ability to consistently put more Texans to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Our employers embody the entrepreneurial spirit of the Lone Star State and serve as the backbone of our great economy.”
The 2.9% May reading is the lowest since the monthly reports began in 1976.
TWC and 28 local workforce boards connect Texas workers with available jobs. Assistance in finding employment is available at the East Texas Workforce Solutions, at 205 Murchison St., Suite 101, in Athens.
The following is a list of Henderson County and neighboring counties, their December unemployment rate followed by the November rate:
• Anderson – 2.8, 2.8
• Cherokee – 3.7, 3.8
• Ellis – 2.7, 2.8
• Henderson – 3.2, 3.4
• Kaufman – 3.0, 3.1
• Van Zandt – 3.1, 3.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.