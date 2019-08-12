Two Kemp residents were killed Saturday night in a house fire, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.
John Hitchcock, 82, and Mildred Hitchcock, 81, were killed in the blaze and Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Kevin Pollock sent their bodies off for autopsy. Their families have been notified.
A Trinidad Fireman and a Seven Points Police Officer were both transported to area hospitals for injuries they received.
The structure fire was reported around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 10 at the address of 701 Quail Run Court in Kemp.
The Seven Points Volunteer Fire Department along with the Tool, Payne Springs and Trinidad Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire. During the suppression efforts, it was determined that the two home owners were still inside the residence at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office at this time.
