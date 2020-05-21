One additional positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas
Athens, Texas (May 21, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed One additional positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact
with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation. As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 52 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
County officials continue to urge calm and for residents to continue to take all precautions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.