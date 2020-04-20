Fourteenth and Fifteenth positive COVID-19 cases in Henderson County, Texas
Athens, Texas (April 20, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its
Fourteenth and Fifteenth positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals
are under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District
(NET Health) has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have
been in contact with the patients. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor
the situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 15 confirmed cases of
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.