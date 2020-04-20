cityhall.jpg

Fourteenth and Fifteenth positive COVID-19 cases in Henderson County, Texas

Athens, Texas (April 20, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its

Fourteenth and Fifteenth positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals

are under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District

(NET Health) has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have

been in contact with the patients. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor

the situation.

As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 15 confirmed cases of

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

