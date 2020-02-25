Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
February 27
East Texas Arboretum will host a Make and Take at 6:30 p.m. Come out and make your very own beautiful Chalk Couture creation for $40 per person. Payment is due in advance, register by Monday, Feb. 17. 1601 Patterson Rd.
February 28
Ethel May and Frank Johns Clock Tower Dedication Ceremony will be on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. TVCC Officials and the Ethel May and Frank Johns family will meet on the TVCC Athens campus, Bob McDonald Plaza, to celebrate the dedication of the newly completed tower. A lunch reception will follow at the Cardinal Fitness Center.
February 29
Princess Ball, Loving male role model-daddy/daughter dance will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Eastern Hills Church of Christ. $40 a couple $15 per additional child. 2743 Hwy 175E, Athens Tx.
Classic Car Show at Murchison FUMC from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register early or at the door on the 29th. For registration forms or additional information call Rusty Washam at 972-242-4771 or email
March 1
The Inspirational Choir of the Church of the Living God will host its choir annual at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at 2743 US Hwy 175 East Athens. Guest Mistress of Ceremony will be Evangelist Sondra Hailey of Dallas.
March 3
Kiwanis Pancake Day, Tuesday, March 3; First United Methodist Church; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
March 6
Knights of Columbus, Mary Queen of Heaven Council Malakoff will be hosting a Fish Fry and Shrimps dinner Friday, March 6th, 5:00 to 7:30pm at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church located on 2269 C.R. 1703 Malakoff. Across from Malakoff High School. Menu to include, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, ice tea, coffee and home baked goods as long as they last. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Dine in or Take Out. Proceeds to help the Knights of Columbus support local Charities and Scholarships awards. For more info call Michelle Kennedy at 214-336-9131.
March 7
Keep Athens Beautiful Home and Garden Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Henderson County Fair Park. For information on Vendor and Sponsorship call or email Carol Morton 903-675-7961 kab75751@outlook.com
Tri County Ford will host a Drive 4 UR community test drive event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Test drive a vehicle and they will donate $20 to Humane Society Cedar Creek Lake. Come enjoy a hot dog and chips while supporting a good cause. Licensed drivers over 18, one per family.
March 12
Lone Star Republican Club will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 11:30 am. Join us at Republication Headquarters located at 207 E. Tyler Street. To greet our guest speaker Athens City Manger Elizabeth Borstat.
March 14
The Cherokee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their 2020 Spring Conference featuring outstanding learning sessions on Choosing Your Fruit Trees, Companion Planting and more. Enjoy incredible door prizes, delicious treats while visiting with the vendors and the camaraderie of fellow gardening enthusiast. Saturday, March 14, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 TX-456 Loop, Jacksonville, TX 75766. Registration 12-1 pm, $15.00 per person. For additional information, contact Kim Benton at kim.benton@ag.tamu.edu
March 18
East Texas Arboretum is hosting a “Jump into Spring” day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come out for a day of fun and adventure in the outdoors. Lunch and snacks provided. Call 903-675-5630 to reserve your spot. $30 for members, $35 for non-members. $5 discount when registering over two children.
April 10
The seven last words of Christ at 6 p.m. Malakoff HS.
April 11
Karaoke night for amateurs at 6 p.m. located in Malakoff HS.
June 13
Henderson County Black History Committee Car Show starting at 8 a.m. at Malakoff H.S. (In case of rain, will be Aug. 1).
Kiwanis Club of Athens meets at noon every Tuesday at the Athens Country Club.
Rotary Club of Athens meets at noon every Thursday at the Athens Country Club. The third Thursday it has an evening meeting.
Athens City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Monday at Athens Partnership Center.
Henderson County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in the county courtroom located at the courthouse annex.
Building Athens Together meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month on Needmore St, in the old Ag building.
Henderson County Senior Citizens Center Bridge Games are hosted from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Dottie Pirkle’s Bridge Club opened in 1990. The club moved to HCSCC in March of 2019 and will celebrate 30 years of duplicate bridge in January 2020. Social bridge players are welcome to join them or set up a social game alongside of them.
Lone Star Republican Club (formerly Lone Star Republican Womens' Club) is hosts monthly meetings at 11:30 a.m. every second Thursday at the Republican Headquarters located at 207 East Tyler Street.
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library
Story Time: Every week at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday
Baby Time: Every week 10:30 am and 11:30 am. Tuesday
Cookbook Club: At 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month
Lego Lab: At 1 p.m. every week Friday
Family Movie Matinee: At 2:30 p.m. every week Friday
Book Club-Adult: At 1 p.m. last Wednesday of every month
Murchison First United Methodists Church will be feeding all Veterans and all First Responders and their families on the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm. Hosted by various organizations. Please R S V P to 903 469 3780.
