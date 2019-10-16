The Henderson County Commissioners Court allowed the two-month-old burn ban to expire on Tuesday.
Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said the recent rains have improved the county's dry conditions.
"I looked at our 100 hour fuel dryness forecast," Renberg said. "They're saying we should be above normal moisture for the fuel load we have out here."
Renberg said there were a pair of grass fires in the county over the weekend but they were not related to people burning trash.
"The fire departments have done a really good job," Renberg said. "They've been able to put a stop to them so we haven't had anything really get out of hand real bad."
Renberg said once it started raining on Friday, he began getting calls asking if the burn ban was lifted.
As of Tuesday morning, Henderson County had an average reading of 585 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index scale, still a bit above the 575 the county uses as a benchmark for calling a burn ban.
The court took no action on extending the ban, which in effect let it expire.
In other action Commissioners approved a $356,497 contract with Watson Commercial Construction for the constuction of a new Henderson County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace building, to be located in Laure. The building will include a courtroom, offices and voting location.
"Gentlemen, you know this has been a long time coming," County Judge Wade McKInney said.
Tim Watson said work on the project could begin in mid-November with completion around mid-March 2020.
The court also approved:
• the transfer of a file cabinet and four desk chairs from surplus inventory to the District Attorney’s Office and the Jail;
• the transfer of 5 Dymo Label Printers to the District Clerk’s Office;
• Sanitary Control Easement Agreement with Bethel Ash Water Supply Company:
• a public hearing for 9 a.m., November 5 for the setting of a speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour on County Road 4608 near the Anderson County line and
• payment of 2019 bills totaling $468,222.12.
