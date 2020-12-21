A study released this month by Advisor Smith shows Chandler ranking among the Top 10 safest in Texas for its size group when it comes to crime.
Overall, the insurance company used FBI crime reports to rate more than 600 cities for its findings. Crimes reported include murder, rape, robbery, assault, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and burglary.
Taking all of the data into account and giving more weight to violent crimes as opposed to property crime, Advisor Smith slotted Chandler, on the eastern edge of the county, sixth among small cities in the state. Small cities were those with 10,000 or fewer residents. Midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 Texas residents, and large cities were those with over 100,000 residents.
Double Oak, located in the northern part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex was rated the safest small city in Texas. It’s size, just over 3,000 residents, is similar to Chandler, which had an estimated population of 2,959 in 2018.
The study showed Chandler among the lowest in violent crimes per 1,000 residents, with 1.9.
Another Henderson County municipality, on the west side of Cedar Creek Lake, was No. 53 on the list of small cities. Gun Barrel City rated No, 192 of the 418 in the small city category.
Among mid-size cities, Athens rated No. 113. The city’s report showed 8.8 violent crimes for each 1,000 residents. That’s lower than most cities with similar rankings.Jacksonville, which had 9.2 violent crimes was 74th overall. Terrell, in Kaufman County came in at No. 133 and had 13.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.
The safest midsize city in Texas was Fulshear. The city is located on the far western end of the Houston metropolitan area. Sugarland is rated as the safest large city.
The FBI urges caution in using its Uniform Crime Report data to rank cities against another.
According to the report, "one city may report more crime than a comparable one, not because there is more crime, but rather because its law enforcement agency through proactive efforts identifies more offenses.
The crime report data is based on a 12-month period from October to October.
