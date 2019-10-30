The Henderson County Board of REALTORS® reports another year with the market demand remaining strong, although there are shortages in available homes in some price ranges. Statewide home sales increased 6.4%—to 100,733 sales in the third quarter of 2019 and homes spent an average of only 54 days on the market. Buyers and sellers have a great resource, TexasRealEstate.com, for valuable tips as well as updates on legislation that effects the real estate market. New laws reduces taxes owners must pay when a property changes from agricultural use to non-agricultural use, buyers will get more information about a property’s flood history and residents will be able to vote whether they want to be annexed into a city’s limits, among others. The Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee provides a powerful voice that helps protect the needs of homeowners and land owners, as well as, developers and commercial property interests.
——————
Information provided by the Henderson County Board of Realtors and local MLS data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.