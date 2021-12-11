The Henderson County Board of Realtors hosted its 2022 Officers Installation and Awards Banquet Wednesday evening at the Athens Country Club.
HCBOR is a nonprofit organization that supports realtors selling in Henderson County through training, education, software, state and national updates. After twelve months of extremely hard work, around 45 people were recognized with some winning multiple awards.
The event featured dinner and new officers being installed. Diana Robertson remained President, Robert Blaase was elected Vice President, Lisa Schlebach Treasurer and Robbie McAtee as Secretary.
The night also provided pats on the back and accolades for top earners.
Top Producer was awarded to Courtney Dickens, second runner up Debbie French, third runner-up Steve Grant.
Approximately 18 were awarded as members of the five to ten million dollar club and 16 awarded into the $10 million and above club.
President Diana Robertson took home Realtor of the Year.
Rookie of the Year is awarded to a brand new agent with the highest production in their first 12 months, this honor at over 2 million dollars worth of production went to James Taylor.
Athens' own, Steve Grant, received the Hall of Fame, the highest honor. This prestigious award goes to a realtor with a distinguished record of achievement at the highest levels. Additional consideration is given to personal integrity, longevity and character. Grant's impressive resume of community outreach and involvement also includes former Citizen of the Year.
"I would like to congratulate all of the Henderson County Realtors and award recipients for their hard work and a successful2021," Diana Robertson said. "These are big accomplishments. Tonight was all about you. It was your night."
