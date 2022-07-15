One of the last portions of Henderson County not covered by an Emergency Services District may get one soon.
The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved petitions to create ESD 13 district for the Log Cabin area and set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to discuss an election to see if it gains public approval.
"We do have some plans," Chief Cory Abbe said. "We want to look into doing some compensated volunteerism for recruitment retention. Basically, it's we train our firemen up to a specific level. Most of our firemen will go through a state commission training academy, where they would get their state license and be compensated for their time at the station."
The ESD board would decide the amount of compensation.
The ESD, if approved, would reach to the boundary of others in the area and would extend to the Malakoff and Caney City limits.
The Department currently operates on an annual budget of about $15,000 and serves a 37 square mile area. Under the Texas Constitution, ESDs may levy an ad valorem tax (property tax) rate of no more than 10 cents per $100 of property value in their district.
In other action, Commissioners Court voted to:
• approve the Henderson County 9-1-1 Financial Statement of Income and Expenditures for fiscal year ending April 30, 2022, for
filing purposes only;
• enter a Memorandum of Understanding with Texas Health and Human Services for use of facility space at 101 West Baker Street, Athens;
• approve an Interlocal Cooperation Contract between Texas Department of Public Safety and Henderson County for County provided administrative and/or operational support to DPS;
. • approve a request to perform work on property R56384 owned by Property Owners of Leisure Land, located at 124 Shady Shores Drive within Precinct 2 and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $493,687.53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.