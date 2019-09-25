Henderson County has a new AgriLife Agent for 4-H and Youth Development.
Angela Hemphill, who has worked in the Henderson County AgriLife Extension Office as secretary for almost 13 years and helped with many of the department's activities, will fill the vacancy. Kate Marshall held the job from 2015 to this April.
"We strongly believe this was our best candidate and are super excited to get to work with her" County Agent for Agriculture Spencer Perkins said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam, along with Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley, was on the committee that helped pick Hemphill.
"I thought it was a very good process," McHam said. "We had some good applicants and I think we came out on top with who we chose."
On another item, Commissioners accepted a donation from The Alzheimer's Coalition of Henderson County of $5,120 that will be used for Project Lifesaver.
Coalition President Aubrey Gregory and former President Johnny Johnson explained the program the county entered earlier this year.
According to the Project Lifesaver website, law enforcement, fire/rescue, and caregivers involved in a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to wandering.
Alzheimer's patients enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a small transmitter on the wrist that emits an individualized signal. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office department will be able to use radio frequencies to track the bracelets and help find someone should they they wander.
Commissioners also voted to:
• accept a donation of six Self Contained Breathing Apparatus units from the City of Athens, formerly used by the Fire Department;
• approve a contract with Allison, Bass and Magee, LLP for professional service during the upcoming redistricting process;
• set Sheriff's and Constable's Fees for 2020, including an increase of the price for writs from $150 to $200.
• authorize payment of bills totaling $187,692.03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.