The year 2020 was disappointing for local youth who had put in time and effort preparing for the annual Henderson County Livestock Show.
The event, which involves hundreds of students and thousands of entries, was canceled due to COVID-19, just days before it was set to begin. Now eyes are turned to 2021.
"As of now plans, are to have our normal livestock show," Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent in charge of 4-H and Youth Development said.
Organizers will keep a close watch on the situation and be as sure as possible the participants are safe, but Hemphill thinks it will come off in some form or fashion.
Meanwhile students are busy this fall, not only exhibiting animals in smaller "jackpot" shows, but also making plans for the 2021 HCLS.
"Kids are back out in full swing, showing somewhere," Hemphill said. "There's probably a jackpot show somewhere just about every weekend. That way they have a chance to at least exhibit their animals somewhere."
The students are also getting animals "validated" which is a requirement for the HCLS. A couple of weeks ago, goats and lambs were validated.
The validation of 4-H or FFA livestock projects occurs annually to establish a permanent identity of the animal and verify ownership by the exhibitor.
"I would say people are being a little more cautious this year," Hemphill said. "Our numbers for the goats and lambs were a little below what they normally are. Some families may not be purchasing as much as they normally do."
When the 2019 HCLS was canceled, it was disappointing to students who had worked for months to raise quality animals to compete for honors and be placed in the sale. Hemphill said many around the county stepped up to make sure they didn't take a devastating loss.
The LIvestock Show Board banded together to round up buyers and many individuals also offered their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.