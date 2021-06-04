The James Pinckney Henderson Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, awarded the Johnnie Lee Pitman Memorial Scholarship to Van High School graduating senior, Justin Troy Burch. Justin is the son of Troy and Amanda Burch and the grandson of Sue Baugh of Canton.
Henderson Chapter DAR presents scholarship
- Special to the Review
