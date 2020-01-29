The County Commissioners Court conducted a workshop to determine the future of the Henderson County Animal Shelter Tuesday.
The county has been in negotiations to determine whether the shelter will remain under current county leadership or issue a contract to Humane Society Cedar Creek Lake, a non-profit shelter in Tool.
Supporters of the HSCCL contract and those against presented concerns, questions and opinions to the court. If the charge is approved HSCCL could assume leadership of the shelter.
Norma Lambert founder of Henderson County Humane Society expressed concern over HSCCL taking over the shelter in a previous letter to the Review regarding several issues. Some of them included the lack of qualifying adopters in order to avoid animals going back into the system, possible rejection of surrenders if full or if they are not deemed adoptable, lack of regulations to reduce overpopulation and help eliminate the root cause, and today a lack of the shelter not having a backup for those deemed less adoptable.
Lanette Ainsworth expressed the hope of HSCCL is to bring over the knowledge and successes they have had to help the Henderson County Shelter in Athens. She also said they are not planning at this time to remove existing staff. She said the goal is to help more animals.
Amy Lambert, current shelter director, said you cannot compare a government run shelter to a private one and cited the 43 years of combined experience her staff and volunteers share.
The euthanasia rate has been an area of discussion and contention as well as changing financial circumstances driving the county to seek alternatives.
“We have a smaller pie to draw from,” County Judge Wade McKinney said regarding the change. “This is what triggered the court to look into this.”
Several commissioners commented on the primary goal which is doing what is best for all of the animals in Henderson County. The county would still have considerable input regarding operations.
“We need to work together for all animals in Henderson County.” Scott Tuley said.
McKinney agreed “we need to do something to support the animals in Henderson County.”
The commissioners court will review the information and come back together in one to two weeks in order to further discuss the solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.