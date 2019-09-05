Last year, the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake received over 3,000 lost or abandoned dogs and cats from Henderson and Kaufman counties. The shelter relies heavily on donations from the community to continue operations and to say “it takes a village” to care for all the animals would be an understatement.
State Farm Agent Lona Mauk is part of that village and decided to help provide for the animal’s care by supporting HSCCL through the State Farm Quotes for Good Program. Starting Sept. 1, Mauk will donate $10 to the shelter for every auto quote she provides to people who reference HSCCL from both her offices in Malakoff and Athens.
All funds raised from the Quotes for Good Program will go to support HSCCL’s participation in the ASPCA relocation program. The ASPCA transports 50 to 60 of HSCCL’s dogs each month to shelters where more people want to adopt, than there are adoptable pets.
“We have over 3,000 animals brought in each year and provide shelter, food, medical treatment, and care to every animal,” said Gretchen Spinner, Vice President of Board of Directors for HSCCL. “Funds from the Quotes For Good donation program will help us save more lives and get more pets adopted.”
While Spinner was passing out flyers for their Strut Your Mutt event, Mauk had a light bulb go off in her head.
“I saw the flyer for the event and I just knew that the Quotes for Good donation program would partner perfectly with the Humane Society,” said Mauk. “I have a soft spot in my heart for animals that have been treated badly and need a forever home.”
Mauk and her team are also attending the Strut your Mutt, 1-mile Wag Walk event on Sept. 7 where she will have a booth set up for on-the-spot auto quotes to raise money for HSCCL. The event is located at Cedar Creek Brewery, 336 E Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points Texas. For registration information, go to www.hscclfundraiser.org.
Join State Farm, Mauk, and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake to turn caring into doing. It's just one way the State Farm Neighborhood of Good® helps make a difference in the Henderson and Kaufman County community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.