Animal shelters are already reporting numerous strays brought in after the fireworks shows. Animals that normally do not escape their yards are prone to flee during these events. If you are missing a pet, please contact local veterinarians, animal shelters and post to Facebook groups in the area.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter: athensanimalrescue.com
Humane Society Cedar Creek Lake: www.hsccl.org
Adopt a Happy Tail Rescue Inc.: www.facebook.com/happytailsrescuegbc/
Stray Dog Inc.: www.straydog.org
