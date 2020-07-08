A postponed reunion for CH-47 helicopter pilots, crews and maintenance was held July 4 as Col. Earl E. Brunner continued his Memorial Day tradition on Independence Day, a fitting time for those who fought for our country's continued freedom.
Brunner grills marinated chicken while guests bring side dishes and tales of courage. The annual event provides a time for friends to laugh and have a good time, but also to heal.
The men and women affiliated with these units have flown in wars from Vietnam all the way to current conflicts, and some are still being deployed.
Without serving in the military, it can be difficult to understand the camaraderie and sense of family one gains through service. The reason behind these gatherings was best expressed by one of the attendees, SFC Rich Whiting.
“My favorite part of serving was the camaraderie,” he said. “You meet people from all over the U.S. and make friends that last a lifetime. You may not see them for a long time, but when you do they are still your friend.”
Last year, Major Pete Eldridge, a Captain in the 229th Aviation Battalion 3rd Brigade (sep.) 1 Cavalry Division and a master Army aviator, shared with the review a horrific Chinook crash in 1972 that killed everyone on board.
Eldridge was supposed to be on the flight. Not every soldier receives a hero's welcome, and having brothers and sisters that understand where you have been and what you experienced is vital.
One of Brunner's former crew members, Sgt. Major Cliff Dunavan, who is still active in the National Guard Unit recalled a time in Desert Storm when Col. Brunner and himself were caught in an unexpected dust storm.
“It is hard to land when you cannot see the ground, but eventually you do have to land,” Dunavan said. “Some pilots panic, but Brunner kept his cool, we all worked together and everyone was safe.”
Dunavan said that without Brunner's ability to stay calm and think clearly, they would not have survived the incident.
“Everyone that is here you would consider a patriot,” he said.
Leo Pederson, who retired as a SFC from the reserves in 2005, was a mechanic in the unit. He originally joined up wanting to travel, and travel he did. During some of the conflicts there were close calls, but thankfully everyone came home.
Pederson told of a time when they were in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi men would not take orders from Martha Llorens, the female in charge, and she was unable to be served when going out to eat.
He had to order her food and take it to her. Female crew members were not permitted to drive, even on post, in spite of it being their job. Not all parts of the Middle East were as strict. He said Kuwait was more liberal and he liked it.
Llorens said that she didn’t experience much conflict within her own unit, but one Commander did have issue with females being part of the chain of command and she had to know the regulations by heart to avoid issue.
She was part of a transportation unit that included some pieces of equipment vital to the safety of those flying the helicopters. Once she found herself going back and forth instructing how to use the equipment properly and saw her first war orphans, child victims of war. Things like this were difficult to see, and another reason these reunions are necessary.
“We are all like brothers and sisters,” she said.
Many of the men and women at the annual event said they wouldn’t hesitate to answer the call today.
Daniel Renteria was inspired by his grandfather who was in the Army Air Corps. By the time he retired, it was called the Air Force.
“The old WWII planes inspired my love of aviation,” he said.
When asked why he joined, Renteria answered simply:
“I felt it was my duty as an American to serve and I still feel like that today,” he said. “Even today, I wouldn’t hesitate to go again, anywhere for anything if my country needed me.”
