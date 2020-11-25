Will Brice, O.D. is an Optometrist who will serve Heaton Eye Associate's patients with passion, providing the most advanced quality vision care to residents of Athens and beyond.
Dr. Brice graduated from the University of Arkansas with a B.S. in Anthropology with a focus on Ethnopharmacology and earned his Doctor of Optometry at the Kentucky College of Optometry.
He has extensive experience in the treatment and management of ocular diseases and cataract surgery management. Dr. Brice is a founding member of the KYCO Sports Vision Club and assisted in concussion research in conjunction with a Division One Football team.
His other areas of expertise include comprehensive family vision care, optometric glaucoma care, and therapeutic care of ocular disease, as well as pre- and post-operative care of cataract, LASIK and glaucoma patients.
Heaton Eye Associates’ goal is to provide the best vision care available while also delivering exceptional customer service and cutting edge technology. In addition to a Team of experienced Optometrists, Ophthalmologists and technicians, our Athens location also has a full service optical shop with opticians that bring more than 30 years of expertise to the community.
Heaton Eye Associates is a comprehensive ophthalmology practice specializing in all areas of vision care, including All-Laser LASIK, Cataract Surgery with Advanced Lifestyle Lenses, pediatric vision care, ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive procedures, glaucoma and macular degeneration treatment, dry eye treatment and comprehensive vision care. With four convenient locations, Heaton Eye Associates’ has been a pillar of the East Texas community for over 36 years.
Call Heaton Eye Associates at 903-675-8111 or visit heatoneye.com for more information.
