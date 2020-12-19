The annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway and the group desperately needs volunteers through Wednesday, Dec. 23. Each year all of the money raised stays in Henderson County to support programs for children, seniors and families.
The tradition began in 1891 according to the website. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee set up a kettle in order to raise money to feed hungry San Franciscans. A tradition he had seen in England as travelers tossed change into a kettle as they exited the ferry. The kettle idea, much like the Salvation Army itself, grew to other areas.
The Salvation Army began in 1852 when founder William Booth bypassed traditional church and began preaching in the streets to those discarded by society. Holding church in dance halls, bowling alleys and anywhere possible. Other ministers disagreed with his approach, so Booth and his wife left the church and started training evangelists all over England.
The group was called the Christian Mission, consisting of a ‘volunteer army.’ Booth did not like the reference so he crossed out volunteer and changed it to Salvation. Hence the name was born as we know it today. Soldiers of Christ, or Salvationists, converted 250,000 people to christianity between 1881 and 1885. The message spread and found the United States shores and many other countries adopted the mission. Now over 100 countries are served by the organization.
Booth ministered to people that were not willing to attend church, or not welcomed into the traditional church buildings by ministering to their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. A mission our local Salvation Army is still doing today.
In recent years, Todd Weaver, Malakoff Chairman of the Board and President, found himself in a similar situation to his clients where he benefitted from the service of the organization.
“While working prison ministry, Bill Glass, a former Cleveland Browns football player spoke to me,” he said. “He said, 'Make as many friends as possible and be there when they encounter a crisis. That is your opportunity to minster to them.'
“We go anywhere in the county,” Weaver said. “One lady recently was about to have her gas cut off, while we were facing freezing temperatures. We were able to step in immediately to keep heat for this single mother with three children. That is one example of things we do.”
“TVEC will give us a credit then we vet applicants to help ensure the assistance is used in the best way,” Weaver said. “This is in addition to their annual grants.”
These are just some of the resources Salvation Army Malakoff uses to assist those in need, please consider helping them extend their reach by donating, ringing the bell or volunteering. Donations made to headquarters do not necessarily trickle down to local groups, but one hundred percent of donations made to the local organizations stays in the county.
If you would like to sign up to ring the bell, please visit Salvation Army Malakoff Facebook page and follow the sign up link.
If you wish to donate, you can do so by texting the word “Kettles” to 91999.
