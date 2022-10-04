When an injury, illness, or medical emergency occurs, sometimes you have a split second to think of where to go for medical support in terms of an emergency room or urgent care center. Doctors and administrators from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, UT Health, and Integrity Urgent Care helped Rotarians understand which option is better under certain circumstances.
Drew Boring, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Program Manager, said the expansion of more care in the area is beneficial to all residents as it’s raising the standard of care for everybody and they are looking at each other as peer providers, not competition.
Currently, there are two options in Athens for emergency care including Integrity Urgent Care and UT Health Emergency Room, but in early 2023, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be opening a 12-bed ER with other spaces containing a full array of services including a trauma room, ER testing including CTs, X-rays, ultrasound, lab work, and other stabilizing modalities which will be open 24 hours a day.
The National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey found that one-third to one-half of all Emergency Room visits are for non-emergencies and time and cost can be saved if those non-emergencies are treated in a different setting.
Dr. Eddy Dark, Integrity Urgent Care’s Associate Medical Director, spoke on how urgent care or walk-in clinics help fill a vital gap when you become sick or injured, your regular doctor is not available, or you can’t wait for an appointment.
Urgent care centers are same-day clinics that can handle a variety of medical problems that need to be treated right away, but are not considered true emergencies. Urgent care centers like Integrity are equipped to handle all non-life threatening illnesses and injuries such as:
• Fever
• Cold or flu symptoms
• Seasonal allergies
• Allergic reactions/rashes
• Animal/insect bites
• Sprains and broken bones
• Cuts that may require stitches
• Vomiting or diarrhea
• Urinary tract infection
• Sports checkups
• Abdominal pain
• Minor back pain
Emergency rooms should be utilized in life-threatening situations or when immediate care is required outside of urgent care center hours. An emergency room visit is necessary for:
• Major trauma
• Loss of consciousness/confusion
• Heart attacks
• Chest pain or difficulty breathing
• Weakness/numbness on one side
• Slurred speech
• Fainting/change in mental state
• Serious burns
• Head or eye injury
• Fever with a rash
• Seizures
• Facial lacerations
• Strokes
• Uncontrollable bleeding
The hours of operation for most urgent care clinics are more flexible than those of a private practice. Integrity is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m and walk-ins are always welcome, while emergency rooms are open 24 hours a day.
If you’re considering the convenience of a walk-in clinic compared to an Emergency Room, there is also the convenience of cost. An average ER visit can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500. Many urgent care clinics only require a copay, but if you must pay out of pocket, you’ll be looking at spending around $125 rather than $1,500.
Not only do urgent care centers save money, they also save time as well. The average wait time at an urgent care center is less than an hour, compared with a much longer wait time at the ER. Also, emergency rooms treat patients according to the severity of their condition, so longer wait times are especially possible for those with less critical ailments.
If you go to urgent care and find that you have a condition that needs to be treated at the ER, Integrity will make sure that you get to the emergency room quickly.
In case of a heart attack or stroke, calling or having someone call 911 for an ambulance is always the right decision. Paramedics often can begin delivering life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital.
You should call 911 or come right to the ER if you’re systemically sick – when an illness affects your entire body, and you have severe pain or sudden onset of severe symptoms, a fever that won’t break, or “something doesn’t work,” like you’re unable to move an arm or leg or breathe normally. This includes if a person has a severe injury or allergic reaction, if they pass out or experience any signs of a possible stroke or signs of a heart attack.
Dr. Brian Allgaier, Medical Director for multiple CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances locations says that he looks forward to the opening of their Athens Emergency Room next year so that they can continue to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ as their motto speaks of.
In addition, having the new ER will extend the footprint of locals served and will allow for more convenience for all residents.
