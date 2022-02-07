With all of the health concerns affecting us today, one stands at the top as the leading killer of adults in the United States – heart disease.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family and Community Health along with Gibson Pharmacy invite you to attend a Heart Strong Community Health Fair, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Cain Center in Athens.
“It’s an informal, come and go event to engage the community in the effort to reduce heart disease,” said Carolyn Tyler, AgriLife Extension Agent.
The high rates of heart disease go along with statistics regarding high blood pressure and that 2 out of 3 Americans have high cholesterol.
The big room at the Cain Center will be busy with booths set up for health information, free blood pressure checks, heart healthy food demonstrations and a special presentation at about 11 a.m.
The Fair coincides with February being American Heart Month. Since 1963, it has been observed to educate Americans of the dangers of health disease and the need to join in the effort to maintain habits that can reduce the risk.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer, not only in the US, but world-wide.
On average, someone dies of cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds in the United States. There are 2,380 deaths from CVD each day. Approximately every 39 seconds, an American will have a heart attack
Tyler said she hopes Athens area residents will take advantage of the Health Fair and start reversing any conditions that might lead to a serious bout with heart disease.
“This is our first time to do this,” Tyler said of the teaming. “In the fall, we’re planning on doing something for breast cancer awareness.”
Another endeavor to get health related information to the community is the Health Talk Express. Tyler said these 30 minute sessions will be held every second Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Gibson’s Pharmacy. They will touch on a wide range of health topics.
