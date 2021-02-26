Note: This event was originally scheduled during the recent winter weather forcing it to cancel. Please note the new date of March 6.
If you have found yourself looking in the mirror and thinking about the pandemic's effect on your waistline, make a trip to the annual Henderson County Health & Beauty Fair from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
The Texan will be full of vendors selling various merchandise, demos and classes offered by various trainers all day (classes included with your entry). There will also be a Botox booth and LED teeth whitening. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 to 13, and the under two crowd is free.
