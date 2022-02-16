The second annual Health and Beauty Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at The Texan, 209 E. Tyler St. The event promotes local businesses and professionals who specialize in health and self care, all under the same roof.
According to event host Kori Miller, of Miller Athletics, everything that encompasses health care, health insurance, counseling, spiritual guidance, physical fitness, holistic aids, muscle and body therapeutic maintenance, aesthetic professionals, financial health, outdoor recreation for people and family, mental health, and much more will be there to help you start the self improvement journey.
"Health and beauty isn’t just about one thing, it’s about all of it mental, physical, spiritual, and financial and we want to shine a light on those here in our community who can help you with all of it," Miller stated.
Entry is free to the public and the first 100 guests will get a free swag bag with event t-shirt. There will be giveaways all day with the purchase of a raffle ticket.
Kids will be entertained with the Kid Zone, including bounce houses and a dunk tank where elected officials are waiting for someone with a good arm.
All dunk booth ad raffle ticket proceeds go to the Henderson County Humane Society.
"Come get information, free swag, see what classes are offered in the area and what they’re about, meet professionals, talk to others in the community just like you who are looking to improve just like you," Miller stated.
