Concerned families of inmates of the Henderson County Jail have contacted the Athens Review regarding its COVID-19 safety procedures. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse updated us on the procedures in place to protect inmates and staff.
"We have a lot of protocols that we are following due to COVID, and have been since March of last year,” Hillhouse stated.
The process begins at the locked entrance where incoming inmates and officers are screened for a temperature.
Once inside, all dorms are cleaned twice a day by trustees. Quarantined dorms are not cleaned by trustees, and are given mop carts instead. Positive inmates are isolated.
A recent positive inmate was placed in the negative pressure cell to help avoid spread.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, airborne infection isolation rooms, or negative pressure rooms, are environmentally controlled, single-occupancy rooms used to isolate people with a suspected or confirmed infectious disease.
Negative pressure rooms are an isolation technique used in hospitals and medical centers to prevent cross contamination from room to room. Ventilation generates negative pressure to allow air flow into the isolation room but not escape from the room.
Guards and staff are given the choice to wear a mask, unless working in the quarantine area where it is mandatory.
If an officer is assigned to a quarantined area, they are assigned to that position until it is no longer quarantined.
Attorney client relations and court have changed dramatically over the past year with Zoom meetings and teleconferences becoming a regular practice. Many visits between attorney and client are done this way, preventing person to person exposure and need of transport.
“There is very minimal contact with the inmate population,” Hillhouse stated.
Inmates eat in their dorms and are behind glass most of the time. If one does feel ill, they have access to nursing staff 24 hours a day.
When COVID symptoms occur they are tested. Medical staff sees COVID positive inmates four times daily and has personal protective equipment. Inmates also have access to PPE as needed.
Positive test results result in quarantine for the entire dorm. Medications for COVID are given free, unlike other medications.
Since March 2020, there have been 20 inmates with positive tests.As of Wednesday, there were no positive cases among inmates or staff.
On the net:
If you would like to learn more about virtual court and new COVID safe due process options, view our previous story, “Virtual Court is in Session” online at
www.athensreview.com/covid-19/virtual-court-is-in-session--due-process-during-covid-19-pandemic/article
